Oceans TV Rocks Cape Coast With ‘Matured Jam’

Billy Ocean

As part of activities marking this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye celebration, an Accra-based television channel is putting together a musical jam scheduled to take place at the Elmina Beach Resort (Bejaya Jazz Club) on Saturday, September 1.

The musical jam dubbed ‘Matured Jam’, which will feature top Ghanaian disc DJs, is slated to start from 8:00pm till the crack of dawn, with adequate security assured.

The event, which is being organised by Oceans TV in collaboration with the management of Elmina Beach Resort, will feature some selected DJs from Accra and Cape Coast, who will perform alongside DJ Billy Ocean, the headline DJ.

The jam is expected to attract music lovers from all walks of life who will troop to Cape Coast for the festival.

Billy Ocean, whose stage performances have won the hearts of many old school music lovers, told BEATWAVES yesterday that he will treat patrons to an extraordinary performance with a blend of old school, hip-pop, R&B and hiplife.

There will be good food and plenty to drink with great music from all the DJs billed for the event, they added.

The jam is free for ladies before 11:00pm and GH¢30 for men.

The Fetu Afahye is a festival celebrated by the chiefs and peoples of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

The festival is celebrated on the first Saturday in the month of September every year.

The Fetu Afahye is celebrated annually by the Oguaa people of Cape Coast because in the past there was an outbreak of disease among the people that killed many.

The people prayed to the gods to help them to get rid of the disease. Thus the festival is celebrated to keep the town clean and to prevent another epidemic befalling the people.

This year’s edition of Cape Coast Oguaa Fetu Afahye is geared towards enhancing the cultural heritage of Oguaaman for accelerated development. It is on the theme: ‘Restoration of Our Heritage, A Key To Tourism And Development’.

By George Clifford Owusu