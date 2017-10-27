OccupyGhana Prefers Stiff Punishment For Delta 13

Pressure group, OccupyGhana, has described fines imposed on members of the Delta Force 13 as ‘ridiculously insignificant’ for storming the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and manhandling the regional security coordinator.

According to the group, the paltry fines handed to the 13 Delta Force members are likely to give other like-minded people and groups the licence to perpetrate unlawful acts and also embolden others to form new groups along similar lines.

Many people have expressed their opinions since the 13 members of the vigilante group were each handed a GH¢1,800 fine by a Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

The 13 were arrested after they stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and allegedly assaulted him in the process in protest against his appointment.

They were initially facing charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage in April 2017.

But they were later charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime by rioting after the Attorney General had withdrawn all the earlier charges against them.

They pleaded guilty and were each fined GH¢1,800, or in default spend 12 months in jail.

The 13 were also made to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

While some preferred custodial sentencing, others were of the view that the sentencing was too weak and would not serve as deterrent to other vigilante groups.

OccupyGhana said it’s shocked at how these matters have been handled and are even more appalled about the ‘risible fines’ imposed on the persons found to have engaged in these criminal acts.

The group, which has been vocal on the issue of political vigilantism and political crimes carried out in the country, noted that “one would have thought that all would have learnt lessons from the Montie 3 incident when it comes to dealing with the court.”

“The physical attack on the circuit court in Kumasi was in our view worse than what the Montie 3 did on radio. One would have expected that the judiciary, like it did with the Montie 3, would send a strong message to all that similar conduct would not be tolerated. Unfortunately, the meek fines imposed can at best be described as a stab in the back of the judiciary by the judiciary itself”, it said.

The group also expressed concern over recent political vigilantism in the country.

It is not too much to demand from political parties, especially those in power, to call their supporters and support groups to order and educate them on these matters, according to OccupyGhana.

“It is not too much for the state security apparatus, especially the Ghana Police Service, to thoroughly investigate acts of thuggery, irrespective of who engages in them, and arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.”

