Obrafour, Sariki, 2Ras To Embark On Europe Tour

Oguaman International Band

Obrafour and some of his colleagues will soon be embarking on a tour to Europe to promote their music.

The Europe tour will see Obrafour, the headline artiste, and some selected Ghanaian artistes perform in Paris, Holland, Italy, UK, Belgium, among others.

Obrafour, who announced his presence in the music industry in the early 90s, is set to showcase a number of old and new compositions during the tour.

The tour, dubbed ‘Pae Mu Ka’, which will kick off in December this year, will also witness performances from some selected hiplife artistes such as Sariki, 2Ras and a few others.

The artistes billed for the tour will be backed by the Oguaman International Band.

Patrons who will attend any of ‘Pae Mu Ka’ shows will have the opportunity to interact with Obrafour and other artistes on the bill.

All the artistes billed for the tour, according to the organisers, are sure to surprise their fans in Europe with magnificent and electrifying performances.

Obrafour has graced the stage with international artistes such as US-based hip-hop group Naughty By Nature and a host of others.