Obrafour, Ebony To Rock Ghana Music Awards UK

Obrafour

Obrafour has been invited to perform at the second edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK slated for September 9 at the Splash Gaumont Palace, formerly Dominion Centre, 9 Broadway Woodgreen, London N22 6DS.

He is expected to delight fans with his danceable songs which will turn the venue into a dance hall.

The event will also witness performances from Ghana’s female dancehall artiste Ebony, who will be giving Ghanaians the best of dancehall music that Ghana has to offer.

Kumasi-based popular gospel artiste, Ernest Opoku, who has carved a niche for himself as one of Ghana’s enterprising gospel artistes, has also been billed to perform at the awards ceremony.

According to the organisers, this year’s event will deliver back-to-back performances from all the artistes billed for the event.

They added that some new discoveries for the year will also be outdoored during the awards night.

This year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK, being organised by Alordia Promotions, is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders, including international artistes from Africa, Europe and United States.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alordia Promotions, Eric Nii Tetteh, revealed that a number of measures have been put in place to make the awards ceremony a memorable one.

He said the event is designed to “reward the artistes, producers, recording labels and other industry professionals whose tireless efforts, in the face of adverse financial and logistical challenges, have kept the entertainment industry in Ghana vibrant.”

The awards ceremony will have a total of 28 categories like African artiste of the year, best club DJ of the year, gospel song of the year, gospel artiste of the year, new artiste of the year, music producer of the year, best music video of the year and best group of the year.

Others are best rapper of the year, hiplife song of the year, highlife song of the year, highlife artiste of the year, most popular song of the year, reggae/dancehall song of the year, reggae/dancehall artiste of the year, Afrobeats artiste of the year and best collaboration of the year.

The rest are album of the year, artiste of the year, best UK-based group, best UK-based Afrobeats artiste, best UK gospel song, best UK gospel artiste, best UK-based music video, UK-based Ghanaian international artiste, UK-based newcomer of the year and UK-based Ghanaian producer of the year.

By George Clifford Owusu