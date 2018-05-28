Obour’s Mum’s Foundation Creates Jobs

Obour

The Christiana Addo Foundation (CAF), which is established by the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei-Kuffour, in honour of his late mother, has provided about 300 jobs for the youth in the Juaso area in the Ashanti Region.

According to Obour, the foundation received a lot of applications for jobs, adding that this resulted in the foundation liaising at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to provide about 300 jobs for the youth in the area under the Youth In Afforestation programme.

The jobs, Obour revealed, range from field officers to forest guards and others.

The MUSIGA president also indicated that the foundation has also provided scholarships for 12 tertiary students in the Asante Akyem Constituency.

He revealed that CAF has received numerous requests for assistance from the public.

Obour hinted that after extensive deliberations, the board settled on the 12 beneficiaries.

So far, the foundation has organised clean-up exercises and provided accessories for personal hygiene in the Asante Akyem Constituency.

“My mum was dedicated to improving personal hygiene in Juaso and that’s what the foundation seeks to do. She was also passionate about education, hence the scholarships,” Obour mentioned.