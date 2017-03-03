Obour, Richie, Others Join Fight Against Galamsey

Obour

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly known as Obuor, and other players in Ghana’s entertainment industry, including Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment, have joined the fight against illegal mining activities in the country.

The artistes and a local non-governmental organisation, A-Rocha Ghana, have partnered to undertake advocacy and education activities in local mining communities under a project dubbed ‘Save Atiwa Forest’.

The Atiwa forest is a mineral rich forest reserve in Ghana with deposits of gold and bauxite in commercial quantity.

In recent times, the forest has suffered various activities of illegal mining and cutting of timber which has destroyed the natural forest and affected the Densu, Ayensu and Birim rivers.

The involvement of the entertainers to the project is to educate the general public on the need to maintain and preserve the natural forest.

Speaking to Citi News, Obour expressed regret at the alarming rate at which the Atiwa forest was being depleted.

“It is really disheartening when you look at the mess which is created by the activities of illegal galamsey and chainsaw operators in this country. They mine the lands, fell trees and sometimes even set fire on portions of the land where the hunt and farm, and these activities are depleting the forest. It is high time we all came on board as ambassadors to add our voices to help save and preserve the rich natural Atiwa forest. I believe if we do not act now, it will be too late,” Obour stated.

He added that the group would lobby to get the government to pass a legislation to make the Atiwa forest a national park as a measure to help protect the forest.

Other musicians supporting the project include Nero X, Sherifa Gunu and the Patch Bay Band. The group will visit some galamsey sites and interact with the miners. They will also camp at the Atiwa forest to take inspiration from the natural environment and compose series of songs for the campaign.