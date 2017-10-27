Obour To Launch Education Fund For Students

Bice Osei Kufour, aka Obour

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kufour, aka Obour, will on Monday, October 30 launch his education foundation at Juaso in the Ashanti Region in honour of his late mother, Madam Christiana Addo, who died last year.

The foundation, Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation (CAMF), will support brilliant students who are financially handicapped, especially the girl-child, from the deprived rural communities of Juaso and adjoining communities through the provision of scholarships at the tertiary level.

According to Obour, the decision to establish the foundation is due to his mum’s selflessness and strong, unshakable conviction in education as a lifeline to poverty eradication, adding that knowing the value of education, his mother endured enormous sacrifices to educate him and his siblings.

The MUSIGA president added that the establishment of the foundation is also to celebrate the unwavering and strong leadership qualities of Christiana Addo as a role model for all women, especially single mothers.

He said the foundation which will be launched by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, will be governed by a board of executives and run by a management team.

He added that the foundation will be financed through an investment fund established for the foundation with an initial seed capital of $10,000 to be provided by the family of the late Christiana Addo.

This, he said, will be supported with periodic contributions into the special education investment fund, which will be open to the public to invest in.

In addition to the launch of the foundation on October 30, the family will hold an annual Christiana Addo fundraising dinner and Asante Akyem Development Ball. These will all be backed with donations and grants from companies and philanthropists.

By George Clifford Owusu