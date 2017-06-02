Obodai Promises To Deliver …In A World Title Eliminator

Obodai(4thL) with Media Officer Michael Oduro(3rd R) at the press conference yesterday

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) welterweight title holder Obodai Sai has promised Ghana a world title when he mounts the ring on June 16.

The hard hitting orthodox boxer also referred to as ‘Miracle’ will cross swards with undefeated Namibian Walter Kautondokwa in a World Title fight put together by Lions Boxing Promotions at the Bukom Boxing Arena for the WBO Middleweight World title eliminator.

And with an impressive fight record of 34 fights with 32 wins and 24KOs as against Walter’s 14 fights with 13 knockouts, an expected uncompromising clash is expected.

Sai is currently ranked 12th in the WBO ratings while his opponent is ranked 8th.

Newly elected member of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Lawrence Carl Lokko commended the organisers for putting up the fight saying, “The GBA is looking for quality fights for Ghanaian boxers and we will give any promoter or organiser the needed support to promote and develop boxing in the country.”

At the press conference in Accra yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Lions Boxing Promotions, Cephas Ayiah said his outfit is aimed at giving hope to talented boxers on the street and called on Ghanaians to support them.

“The two boxers are currently the best welterweight boxers on the continent ranked by the WBO and that makes the bout a must watch one,” Ayiah said.

In the undercards, Rafael Mensah will face Edward Kambasi (Lightweight Contest) while Michael Ansah take on Patrick Okine (Lightweight Contest).

In the Super Middleweight National Championship; Emmanuel Martey will clash with Abdul Karim, while Kpakpo Allotey settle the scores with Samuel Turkson for the National Super featherweight championship.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum