Obinim Fights Back

Bishop Daniel Obinim

Lawyers of Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder of International God’s Way Church accused of flogging two teenagers of his church over fornication, say the complainant is in the case to seek popularity.

In the view of Ralph Poku Adusei, the complainant and private legal practitioner Irene Aborchie, had dragged the man of God before the court in order to be famous.

He stated that the lawyer of seven years’ experience had initiated the action against his client just to “make herself relevant in the legal profession.”

Bishop Obinim, who prefers to be called Angel Obinim, is in court for unlawfully and physically abusing one Elliasu Obinim, 16, and Gyesiwaah Obinim, 14 – his adopted children – before his congregation for engaging in fornication.

Bishop Obinim is in the dock with his two other pastors – Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham – who had been charged for abetting their senior pastor to abuse the two victims.

Under cross-examination in an Accra Domestic Violence and Gender-Based court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, Ralph was emphatic that through the said popularity stunt, Irene was also “advertising herself to the public.”

Ralph stated that the followers of Obinim were over 50,000 and that the lawyer, by pursuing the case, was making herself popular to the said number of congregants, as well as their extended families.

Obinim’s lawyer, who among others said the witness was not credible and has not been truthful to the court, accused the witness of being highly commercially motivated.

But Irene, in an answer, said the reason for the action was for justice to prevail in the matter and not for any supposed popularity, insisting that she had done more popular cases than the instant one.

She argued that although she appreciates the theory of Ralph, she is not the picture he (Ralph) is trying to paint.

Irene explained that she had not also established a radio or television station which she uses to project herself for attention or money.

Hearing continues on March 23, 2017.

The accused persons are currently on a GH¢10,000 bail each with one surety, one to be justified.

Earlier DSP Abraham Annor said the complainant is a resident of Community 17 at Lashibi, a suburb of Accra.

He said the victims live with Bishop Obinim in his residence in Accra and that on the day of the incident, the Accra branch of the church had a service where the man of God claimed that he had a revelation from God and that the two were engaged in pre-marital sex, resulting in Gyesiwaah becoming pregnant.

The police officer stated that Obinim further indicated that he was directed by the Holy Spirit to chastise them in front of the general congregation and subjected them to serious beatings with his black waist leather belt in the full glare of the congregation.

The prosecutor stated that Obinim was assisted by Kingsley and Solomon.

He argued that Kingsley held Gyesiwaah and prevented her from running away while the bishop continued beating her, adding that the girl, in the process, could not bear the pain and therefore sought refuge with the wife of Obinim, Florence Obinim, but her husband ordered the wife to stay aside, which she did.

DSP Annor contended that Solomon then brought back Gyesiwaah for his master to continue beating her.

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson