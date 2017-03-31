Obiba Sly Collins Turns Gospel Musician

Sly Collins

Veteran highlife artiste Obiba Sly Collins has released a gospel song titled ‘Otease’ (Redeemer Liveth), featuring Rama of ‘Mentor’ fame.

The gospel song, produced by Obiba Sly Collins, is the first single to be released this year. The song is a great delight to listen to, as the lyrics focus on real life issues.

The song makes it explicitly clear that in all things, one should not be anxious, but rather depend entirely on God for results.

Obiba Sly Collins has, over the years, remained as one of Ghana’s most versatile musician and consistently served Ghanaians with great pieces of music which traverse different genres and styles, making him one of the most influential musicians in the Ghanaian music industry.

He is optimistic that the new inspirational gospel song would shoot his image into the international music arena and give him the needed recognition.

By George Clifford Owusu