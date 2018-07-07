Obengfo Trial Moved To August

Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh

The trial of Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh who is before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly operating a medical facility without a license has been adjourned to August 3, 2018.

This was after the accused person who is the director of Obengfo Hospital, a private medical facility in Accra told the court that he is still not feeling well and hence could not stand trial.

The court presided over by Her Honour, Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, queried why his doctor said he was ok and could stand trial but he, the accused person, had asked the court to disregard that information, insisting that he is not feeling well.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to August 3, 2018 hoping that Dr. Obeng-Andoh would have recovered by then to stand trial.

The embattled medical practitioner was dragged before an Accra Circuit Court on two charges of practicing medicine without lawful authority and operating an unlicensed health facility.

Per the charges, the Medical and Dental Council in July 2015, during a routine monitoring, received information that Mr. Obeng-Andoh had failed to renew his annual registration to operate as a doctor but continued to operate his private hospital.

The Medical and Dental Council is said to have reported the matter to the police for investigation.

On December 28, 2015, the police reportedly went to the private medical facility to arrest the doctor but met him in the process of performing a certain medical procedure on a patient who the prosecution says is a witness in the matter.

The facts said further investigations revealed that Mr. Obeng-Andoh had also failed to get license for his health facility as required by law.

He was subsequently charged with the offences to appear before a court on February 6, 2017 but he petitioned the Director General of CID of the Ghana Police Service on February 7, 2017 for a review of the investigations.

He denied the charges leveled against him and he was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH₵50,000 with two sureties who must be gainfully employed.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak