Obengfo Pleads Not Guilty; Granted ¢50,000 Bail

Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh
The CEO of Advance Body Sculpt Centre Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh has pleaded not guilty to charges of operating an unlicensed medical facility and practising medicine without a license.
Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh was slapped with these charges last week after he was remanded by the Accra Central District Court for the alleged murder of a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP).
Stacy Offei Darko died last month after admitting herself to the Obengfo Hospital after complaining of a headache.
The late Stacy
Her death sparked outrage leading to the arrest of Dominic Obeng Andoh and some of his staff by the police.
Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-Blay was in court Friday where reports circulated that Obeng Andoh did not show up at Circuit Court for his plea last month. Toeay, he arrived with a physician.
His lawyers explained his earlier absence was due to ill health.
When asked to take a plea, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The court granted him bail to the tune GHS50,000 with two sureties.
A visibly unwell Obeng-Addo had to be aided by three persons to walk as he made his way out of the courtroom.
The case has been adjourned to July 6, 2018.