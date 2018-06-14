Obengfo CEO Remains In Custody; Court Unable To Hear Bail Application

Dr Obeng Andoh

The High Court in Accra was unable to hear the bail application of the CEO of Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, who is standing trial for murder.

Despite being granted bail by a Circuit court last week on a separate charge, Dr. Obeng-Andoh still remains in the custody of the police, as his lawyers are yet secure bail in the murder case.

The other case for which bail was secured, has to do with the charges of operating an unlicensed medical facility and practising medicine without a license.

He has pleaded not guilty to the two charges but is before another court over the death of Ms Stacy Offei Darko, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP).

Stacy Offei Darko died last month after admitting herself into the Obengfo Hospital, complaining of a headache.

According to the family, the body of the deceased was deposited at the morgue within four hours after her death without any attempt to inform them.

This development infuriated the family and friends of the deceased leading to the arrest of Dr Obeng Andoh.

The suspect’s lawyers had expected to formally make the bail application before an Accra High Court on Thursday, but the court declined to hear it as the Judge noticed the Office of the Attorney-General had only been notified of the bail hearing this morning.

The lawyers maintain Dr. Obeng-Andoh is unwell and must be granted bail.

Justice Justin Kofi Dorgu, therefore, adjourned hearing to July 21 for the application to be argued.

Last week, a visibly unwell Obeng-Addo had to be aided by three persons including a physician, to walk as he made his way out of the courtroom.

The case has been adjourned to July 6, 2018.

-myjoyonline