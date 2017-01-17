What's New
Sasha Obama spends time on the beach in Miami after missing her fathers farewell speech. President Obama's 15-year-old daughter is pictured on Saturday afternoon. She was surrounded by secret service agents in plain clothes and hotel security. Ref: SPL1421081 140117 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Obama’s Girl Hits The Beach

January 17, 2017

Sasha Obama in bikini

The second daughter of President Barack and Michelle Obama, Sasha, turned heads when she took some time off to chill at the beach over the weekend.

Sasha who was clad in a black bikini was accompanied by Secret Service as she and few friends enjoyed the tides and breeze at Miami Beach.

Under the vigilant gaze of the Special Forces, Sasha looked banging hot in those shots.

She and her big sister, Malia, are prepping themselves for life outside the White House, after spending eight good years at the Oval.

-entertainmentgh.com, bossip.com

 

 

 

 

