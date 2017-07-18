Oak Plaza Hotel To Honour Amandzeba

Amandzeba

Popular veteran highlife musician, Amandzeba Nat Brew, will be honoured at the second edition of an event dubbed ‘Dinner With The Stars’ slated for August 4 at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.

Amandzeba will be honoured for his achievements and his contribution towards the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Amandzeba is the second artiste to be bestowed legendary status at the ‘Dinner With The Stars’ event, which seeks to celebrate Ghanaian musicians who have contributed immensely to the music industry in the country.

According to the organisers, Oak Plaza Hotel, Amandzeba has won the hearts of many not just through his music, but as one of the industry’s legends and as such, the hotel is excited to give him the honour he duly deserves.

Touching on the criteria used to select Amandzeba, the organisers disclosed that the highlife musician was chosen through public voting at the hotel’s weekly barbeque night, where patrons hang out every Friday.

The event which is expected to attract a large number of personalities will witness performance from Amandzeba, who is also expected to thrill the audience with his great tunes which were hits in the early 90s.

Amandzeba Nat Brew mentioned that the day is an opportunity to thrill fans in the corporate world who have missed out on seeing him perform live on stage.

Organisers of the concert say they are expecting both high-profile and the general audience to come and dance to live band music on a common floor.

The highlife music icon is expected to thrill the audience with his hit songs like ‘Dede’, ‘Wo Gbe Jeker’, ‘Maria’, ‘Misuumobo’, ‘Opioto Datsor’, among others.

The event is supported by MTN.