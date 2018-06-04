Nyantakyi’s Wife & Children Pop Up

Kwesi Nyantakyi and family

The family life of the FIFA Council Member and CAF First Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was in the news over the weekend for the first time since alleged reports that he was captured in latest investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Different photos of the family, including Mr Nyantakyi, wife Christine-Marie Nyantakyi and their two children were published on various platforms. Some of the photos were taken when the wife was celebrating her birthday, among others.

It’s uncertain how the photos came out, but NEWS-ONE’s checks at Christine-Marie Nyantakyi’s Facebook page revealed it could be the source.

She has a number of photos there, including those that were in circulation.

Mrs Nyantakyi’s profile on Facebook indicates she is the CEO of Oasis International School at Teshie Greda Estate and also a graduate of University of Ghana.

Not much information about Mrs Nyantakyi is out there, but she is a beautiful woman with fine-looking daughters and loves fashion a lot.

It is unclear how the family is coping with reports about Mr Nyantakyi’s involvement in the investigation of Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which allegedly captured the GFA president as using President Akufo-Addo’s name for a certain purpose. But their photos show they are a happy family.