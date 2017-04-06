Nyantakyi  Sure Of Russia Ticket

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana football chief Kwesi Nyantakyi is optimistic the Black Stars will make a fourth World Cup appearance despite a thick cloud hanging around this year’s qualification.

The Black Stars have just a point after two games; five clear points behind current leaders-Egypt, yet the FA Capo is convinced beyond doubt that the dynamics favour Ghana.

He revealed making it for the 2018 Russia World Cup finals remains one of the FA’s priorities and are considering discussing it with freshly-appointed coach Kwasi Appiah on how to realise that dream.

Appiah has been handed a two-year contract with effect from May 1, and one of the targets set for him is to make it to Russia after a poor start of the qualifiers.

Nyantakyi said after Appiah’s appointment that “Qualifying for the World Cup is not an impossibility. When we sit down we will discuss the bench mark that we want him [Kwesi Appiah] to achieve. And one of them is to qualify us to the 2018 [2019] Africa Cup of Nations.”

The FA boss added that “It is not far from being achieved. If there are any impediments or challenges, we will discuss them and see how we can surmount them.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum