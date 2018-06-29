Nyantakyi Sues Anas For Defamation

Kwesi Nyantakyi and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has sued renowned investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye Investigative body for defamation.

The former 1st Vice President of CAF and former FIFA council member is seeking a declaration that the visual images of him receiving money contained in Anas’ documentary – Number 12 – shown to the public on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC) is defamatory.

The former football head is also seeking Punitive damages against Anas and Tiger Eye PI for defaming him.

Mr. Nyantakyi is also praying the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the video.

The embattled former GFA boss was seen and heard in the undercover investigative piece describing how to make money from a proposed sponsorship deal from a supposed investor.

He also boasted of his relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, suggesting the president and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, were susceptible to bribery, and that the two could be influenced with $5 million and $3 million respectively.

Nyantakyi is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service over a charge of defrauding by false pretense.

