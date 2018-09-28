Nyantakyi Sues Anas Again Over #Number12 Exposé

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has sued undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas again.

This is the second time Mr. Nyantakyi is suing Anas and his Tigereye PI firm. The earlier suit also at a High Court, was specifically about defamation.

Nyantakyi wants the High Court to declare that Anas’ secret recording of their conversations as well as publishing same, violates his [Nyantakyi’s] “fundamental human rights to privacy and confidentiality in my dealings with others.”

He wants the court to also declare that the recordings violated his “right to dignity” because he wasn’t consulted before the piece was premiered, and thus prayed the apex court to award damages against Anas and his Tigereye PI firm for the said violations.

Anas in June 2018, premiered a video which exposed corruption at various levels of Ghana football.

The video among other things exposed over 80 referees and match officials receiving monies to fix matches.

With regards to Nyantakyi, he was found in the video supposedly trying to use the name of the President, Akufo-Addo, his Vice and some other government officials to seal a suspicious business deal.

Anas in the video claimed he gave Mr. Nyantakyi about $65,000 for “shopping” which violated FIFA code of ethics.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who also served on FIFA and CAF, has lost his standing and all positions in local and international football after the exposé.

Although Kwesi Nyantakyi is serving an extension of a 90-day ban from FIFA, Anas wants him banned for life for the misconduct.