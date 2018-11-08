Nyantakyi Paid $100K To Stop #12

Kwesi Nyantakyi and wife, Christie-Marie

Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, first wife of beleaguered ex GFA president, Kwasi Nyantakyi, has reiterated the claim that her husband indeed paid $100,000 in a desperate attempt to stop the public screening of Number 12 documentary on football corruption.

The documentary, aired last June has necessitated a life ban on Nyantakyi from all football activities and a fine of 500,000 Swiss Francs (equivalent of GH¢2,414,276.46 and $497,490.00 respectively), for various breaches of FIFA’s code of ethics.

It emerged from Mr. Nyantakyi’s camp ahead of the public viewing that the Tiger Eye PI team, had attempted to blackmail him by demanding $100,000 from him to stop the screening of the video.

However the Tiger Eye team denied being a party to such blackmail.

And breaking her silence for the first time after the documentary on Metro TV last Tuesday, Mrs. Nyantakyi revealed that some persons who said they could stop the screening for an amount of $150,000 approached them, after they (Nyantakyis) watched parts of the video.

Nyantakyi’s wife, who is also Director of Oasis Montessori School at Teshie stated that her husband handed $100,000 to the ‘conspirators’.

She said “Well, there’s information, and there’s truth in that information. Apparently, we became so desperate when we realized that all that they presented to us were false. So we tried to make some interventions, and they proposed that he pays some money.”

Christine Marie added “They proposed $150,000; my husband couldn’t afford it, so he gave out $100,000 dollars, and they came back to him and said the person says you need to add $50,000, and he said well, I don’t have it; that’s all that I have.

“They brought $40,000 first; and then later on, they brought $60,000 dollars after the video was shown. I have not gathered the courage to watch the full video, because the small that I watched, I knew that from the way he is talking; that is not my husband; something might have gone wrong.

“I don’t know what they did to him. My husband is a very skeptical person; I don’t know what they did to him to follow them like that. You don’t just get him to follow you like that.”

When the host, Paul Adom-Otchere asked if he could have been under a spell or some incantations, she responded in the affirmative.

She pointed out that her husband informed her that he had received $40,000 on his second Dubai trip, and that the amount was to cover the cost of his trip saying, “He told me this long before the video came out. He said it was for reimbursement of his ticket, because that was the agreement they had. So he accepted the money with the belief that it was a refund for his trip as agreed.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum