Nyantakyi In Trouble! Quits GFA- FIFA Fires Him- Begs Nana

Kwesi Nyantakyi

The longest-serving President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was virtually forced to resign yesterday, has rendered an unqualified apology to President Akufo-Addo for dragging his name in the mud in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas video.

Mr. Nyantakyi, who stubbornly held on to his position despite several calls for him to resign, finally succumbed to pressure after his embarrassing conduct in the latest expose of ace investigative journalist, Anas.

He also apologised to Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, ministers and deputy ministers mentioned in the video for his indiscretion.

His decision to resign after close to 13 years came two days after the expose by Tiger Eye PI which culminated into an emergency executive committee meeting in Accra yesterday.

The beleaguered GFA boss, in a statement, said, “After a meeting of the executive committee this afternoon I decided to resign as President of the Ghana Football Association.

“It stemmed out of the controversies generated by investigative report of Tiger Eye PI. In the said report, I committed a series of errors of indiscretion. I gravely associated the highest office of the land –the presidency- with private discussions I had with “scammers” who deceived me into thinking they were genuine persons interested in investing in our country,” Nyantakyi said in his resignation letter sent to the GFA General Secretary.

Begs

It added that “I hereby apologise unreservedly to the father of the nation, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, H.E. the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Hon. ministers and deputy ministers of state for indiscretion in associating them with the private conversations on the video.

“I wish to clarify that at no time prior to or subsequent to any deliberations on the video did I consult, contact or inform any government official about discussions on the video. I take sole and personal responsibility for the proceedings on the video.

“I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them. This is by no means an admission of wrongdoing for issues on the video.”

He indicated that in the coming days, he would address the media on issues raised in the video.

Indications are that the GFA will soon announce further plans on the way forward.

Banned

The GFA President, ahead of his resignation, was banned from all football-related activities for 90 days by the world football governing body, FIFA.

A press release from FIFA, yesterday, announced Nyantakyi’s ban from all football-related activities at both national and international levels, leaving him with no option than to resign.

Per the ban, Mr Nyantakyi was relieved of his duties at CAF and FIFA.

Nyantakyi was caught on tape accepting $65,000 from undercover reporters from Tiger Eye PI, who posed as investors interested in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League in clear violation of FIFA’s code of ethics which bar members from accepting cash gifts.

Govt Action

Government on Thursday indicated its resolve to dissolve GFA in a bid to sanitise football administration.

A statement, signed by Information Minister, Dr Mustapha Hamid, said “Government is shocked and outraged at the contents of the recently-aired video documentary, which captures the investigation conducted into football administration by the journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled “Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed become the Norm.”

The minister said, “The documentary exposes the gross malfunctioning of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), characterized by widespread fraud, corruption and bribery.”

“As a result of the pervasive nature of the rot within GFA, government, therefore, has decided to investigate the conduct of all officials of the GFA, together with that of the suspended acting Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Robert Sarfo-Mensah, shown in the documentary to be involved in questionable, potentially criminal acts, is, forthwith, referred to the police for further investigation and appropriate action.”

“Consequently, the police are to take all such relevant measures as are necessary to ensure that the contents of the documentary are rapidly and thoroughly investigated; having regard to the widespread nature of the apparent rot involving top GFA officials, top NSA officials, match commissioners, football administrators and referees, government has decided to take immediate steps to have the GFA dissolved.”

“Government will soon announce provisional measures to govern football activity in the country until a new body is duly formed.

“Government will also communicate these decisions to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), and engage with them on these developments to chart a way forward for Ghana football.”

Under his tenure, the FIFA Executive member succeeded in qualifying Ghana for unprecedented three successive World Cup Finals in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa) and 2014 in Brazil.

Ghana’s U-20 team also won a historic World Cup under his reign.

Black Maidens won bronze at the U-17 World Cup.