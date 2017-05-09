Nyantakyi Is CAF Veep

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi was yesterday named the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Ghana football chief was approved by CAF Executive Committee at its first meeting under CAF’s new President Ahmad Ahmad in Bahrain’s capital Manama.

Dr Congo’s Constance Omari was named the 2nd Vice President after the two nominations were approved by the Executive Committee.

He got the nod following a major role he played in Ahmad’s shocking win over the long-serving Issah Hayatou last month.

Nyantakyi is expected to assist the Malagasy to run the continent’s football for the next four years marking his consistent rise in the administration of the game in Africa.

The Wa All Stars chief, having served as a CAF Executive member close to a decade was voted on the FIFA Executive Council for the second time after securing maximum votes in Addis Ababa in March.

GFA Vice president George Afriyie confirming it on Happy FM yesterday said “I can confirm to you that Kwesi Nyantakyi has been named CAF’s 1st Vice President with Constance Omari coming in as the 2nd Vice President.

“We are currently in Bahrain for the FIFA Congress and the Executive Committee of CAF has confirmed him for that position. The decision will be communicated to the General Assembly soon.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum