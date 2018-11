Nyantakyi, (L) CAF boss (3rd R) and other dignitaries

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former Ghana Football Association (GFA) and CAF Vice President and Dr Ahmad Ahmad, CAF president, sought divine help in a mosque in Accra last Friday.

The meeting is believed to be the duo’s first since Nyantakyi resigned from his position before he was banned by FIFA.

Ahmad, also devout Muslim, was seen reciting the Quran alongside Nyantakyi.

Also at the mosque for prayers was Alhaji Karim Gruzah, King Faisal president.