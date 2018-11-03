‘Nyantakyi Ban Too Harsh’

Rashid Pelpuo

Former Sports Minister and NDC Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, has described as harsh the punishment handed to former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, by world football governing body, Fifa.

He says the punishment is too harsh, and does not reflect the supposed crime committed by Nyantakyi.

Mr. Nyantakyi has been banned from all football activities for the rest of his life, and has been fined 500,000 Swiss Francs, for various breaches of FIFA’s code of ethics after he was exposed by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr. Nyantakyi himself has described the punishment as “harsh and unfair”, and has served notice he will be seeking a review.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily, Mr. Pelpuo said the punishment is not commensurate with Mr Nyantakyi’s offences.

“Why was the fine even imposed? You’ve banned somebody for life and you also imposed a fine on him. Is it because Nyantakyi is a black man or what? You [Executives of FIFA] do all the big mistakes worldwide. This guy just made pronouncements which were not substantiated which have been described as influence peddling and in the end you are judging him based on the remarks that were never implemented.”

“If they are offences we expect those offences to go commensurate with the kind of punishment that people would understand. I think that the punishment is too harsh,” he added.

Rashid Pelpuo, who was also a former presidential staffer backed Nyantakyi’s resolve to appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

“It’s good that Kwesi Nyantakyi is asking for a review,” he said.

A Deputy Information Minister, Pius Hadzide, who was also on the Citi Breakfast Show said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has completed its investigations into Mr. Nyantakyi’s case, and will soon present a docket to the Attorney General.