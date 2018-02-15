Nyantakyi Backs Queens

Kwasi Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association President Kwasi Nyantakyi has backed the Black Queens to make Ghanaians proud by excelling at the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Championship.

The tournament gets underway in Abidjan, today with the Queens taking on host nation Ivory Coast.

And Nyantakyi is urging the team to win the competition.

“The whole nation, the Ghana Football Association are solidly behind them, we are praying for them to participate and excel,” he said

“I have told them this is a very important tournament as we are not playing qualifiers for the African Women’s Cup so they should go all out.”

Ghana is in group A with Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso while group B is made up of Nigeria, Senegal, Togo and Benin.