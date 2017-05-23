‘Nyansapo’ Clocks 2 Years On Otec FM

The Nyansapo crew

Nyansapo, the flagship programme on Otec FM in Kumasi which discusses top issues ranging from political, social, economics, among others, has clocked two years.

The show is hosted by Nana Kwabena Ampratwum, a seasoned broadcast journalist. Nyansapo is aired live on Otec FM in the morning from Monday to Friday, and it is without doubt the most listened-to show in the Garden City, especially during weekdays.

The show also boasts of the finest resource persons in the city, including Mr Thomas Kusi Boafo, a chartered accountant, Dr Ernest Kwarko, a gynaecologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Mr Maxwell Yaw Serbeh, a seasoned radio journalist and an astute economist, among many panel members

As part of the two years anniversary celebration, Nyansapo was on Friday moved from Otec FM studios to Dwabirem at the Centre for National Culture in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who was among the top dignitaries who graced the event, saluted Nyansapo and Otec FM for making a huge mark in the region.

Aside giving hope to the hopeless, through Nyansapo, thousands of people have been trained in mushroom growing, snail farming, grasscutter rearing, honey making, among others.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi