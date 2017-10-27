Nuttall Not Under Pressure …To Lift FA Cup

Frank Nuttall

Hearts of Oak manager Frank Nuttall says he feels no pressure than normal heading into the MTN FA Cup final clash against Asante Kotoko.

The two most glamorous clubs in the country will renew their rivalry in the final of the 2017 FA Cup competition this weekend at the Tamale Stadium.

Hearts missed out on Ghana Premier League title to Aduana Stars and have now set their sights on clinching the FA Cup trophy.

And according to the club’s Scottish gaffer, his team is fully focused on defeating Kotoko.

“I’m under no pressure, I said that the first time I took the job, taking the job is a challenge, so I’m not under the pressure to win the trophy on Sunday,” Nuttall said in a press conference.

”I’m focused on my team, we deal with who we have to deal with, we have to show a strong attitude on Sunday.”

The last time the two sides met in the FA Cup final was in 1990 where Asante Kotoko defeated Hearts 4-2.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak avenged that defeat in 2004/05 season when they beat Asante Kotoko 8-7 on penalties in the final of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The winner who will be awarded GH¢150,000 plus will represent Ghana in CAF Confederation Cup next year.