Nursing Student Commits Suicide

Bertha Frimpong

The Nursing and Midwifery Training School at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region was on Friday thrown into a state of mourning after it emerged that a first-year student had committed suicide.

The deceased, who was identified as Bertha Frimpong, 21 years old, reportedly drank a liquid substance believed to be poison, leading to her death.

Her body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, pending autopsy.

According to reports, Bertha consumed the suspected poison Thursday afternoon and suffered severe stomach pains afterwards.

School authorities told Luv FM that Bertha Frimpong, a nursing assistant clinical student, was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening by two of her mates.

She is reported to have complained of stomach ache but the hospital authorities detected a substance in her mouth which they suspected to be DDT.

They tried to revive the unconscious lady but all attempts were unsuccessful and so she was referred to KATH where she died at 5:00 am Friday.

Some of her mates alleged that she performed poorly during a recent examination and could not withstand the stigma and that could have occasioned the suicide.

Other reports also indicated that a certain guy that she was dating unexpectedly dumped her without any proper explanation, so she ended her life because of broken heart.

According to the police, who are still investigating, Bertha Frimpong, had applied to do a general nursing programme, but the school gave her nursing assistant (clinical) instead.

They said this depressed her so much that it might have led to that decision.

A note she left behind read: “Lord please forgive me, everyone; I didn’t deserve to eat the fruit because of my ungratefulness, please forgive me, everyone.”

The traumatised principal of the school declined to comment, but promised to do so when she got over the tragic incident.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi