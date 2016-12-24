Nurses, Teachers Alawa Coming – Bawumia

Vice President-elect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President-elect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will fully restore the allowances of nurse and teacher trainees.

According to him, the payment of the allowances would be captured in the 2017 budget of the NPP government.

The NPP’s pledge to provide $1 million every year to each constituency is still feasible and the party would fulfill it in 2017, he added.

Dr. Bawumia also reiterated that the one-village one-dam policy of the NPP would be implemented in the first year of the Nana Addo administration.

He said the NPP administration would create jobs for the teeming youth in the country.

Dr Bawumia disclosed this when he and the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga at his palace in Nalerigu.

Dr. Bawumia was optimistic supporters of other political parties would vote for the NPP in 2020 because the NPP has the best policies to develop the country.

The renowned economist also assured the people of the Mamprugu area that the road from Nalerigu to Bunkpurugu would be completed by the NPP administration.

He thanked the former District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area Peter Wuni and the council of elders for contributing immensely to the success of the party in the December polls.

Dr. Bawumia applauded the youth and the good people of Mamprugu for voting massively for the NPP.

He promised Ghanaians that the NPP would work hard to deliver on their promises and improve the lives of the citizens.

President-Elect Nana Addo was accompanied by former Northern Regional Minister Prince Imoro Andani, MP-elect for Nalerigu Hajia Alima Mahama, MP for Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo Solomon Boar and other party executives from the region.

Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga prayed for the President-elect Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to succeed in office.

He said the President-elect won the elections through hard work and determination, urging him to remain focused.

The chief advised the President-elect to monitor his appointees to effectively steer the affairs of the country and pledged to offer support to him.

From Eric Kombat, Nalerigu