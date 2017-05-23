Nurses Alawa To Be Restored In September

FLASHBACK: President Akufo-Addo being mobbed by some student nurses

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has assured students of the Health Assistant Training School in Nalerigu that their allowances will be made available in September 2017.

According to the vice president, the teachers and nursing training allowances have been captured in the 2017 budget.

Dr Bawumia mocked members of the National Democratic Party (NDC) who said the NPP could not restore the teachers and nursing training allowances.

He promised the students that government would take immediate measures to assist the school in terms of accommodation, campus electrification and transportation to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

Dr Bawumia appealed to the students to exercise patient as government puts in place good policies to deliver their campaign promises.

He made this known when he paid a visit to students of the Health Assistant Training School in Nalerigu, established in 2008 during ex-President Kufuor’s administration.

The Principal of Health Assistant Training School, Mr Valentine, expressed his profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for laying the foundation for the production of quality health service workforce ready to dispense exceptional services to the population.

He, however, lamented that the Baptist Medical Centre which is a referral centre is in a very deplorable state, indicating that the lack of health personnel and equipment was affecting health delivery in the area.

Infrastructure

The principal disclosed that a GETFUND project conceived to bolster academic infrastructure of the college is at a standstill and, therefore, appealed to government to come to their aid to fast-track the completion to enable more programmes to be mounted by the college.

He, again, called on government and other corporate organisations to help the school tackle its accommodation problems in order to increase enrolment. Currently, the school can only boast of three hostels, which is even overcrowded.

College Clinic Project

Mr Valentine disclosed that the PTA has initiated a clinic project which is at its foundation level and appealed to government to support the completion of the project to help the trainees to be well-equipped with their daily practicals.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu