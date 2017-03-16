Nunoo Mensah Elected GOC Prez …  Minister Walks Out Over Late Start

Ben Nunoo Mensah

President of Ghana Weightlifting Federation Ben Nunoo Mensah has been elected as the new Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president in Accra yesterday.

He shrugged off stiff opposition from incumbent Professor Francis Dodoo by polling 33 as against 28 amassed by the latter.

Dodoo had since 2011 been in charge of the Olympic Committee and was seeking a second term in office which fell through as the delegates gave the former treasurer the nod.

Other portfolios are being occupied by Paul Atchoe (Volleyball president) as the first vice, incumbent Richard Akpokavi retained his position as the Secretary General, Taekwondo president Frederick Otoo Lartey was elected asthe treasurer and would be supported by Theophilus Wilson Edzi.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister, who was supposed to give a speech walked out of the Congress due to late start of the program.

It is believed that the Minister’s action was in congruence of President Akufo-Addo’s calls on public appointees to respect time.

Nana gave the admonition when he gave his State of the Nation Address at Parliament on February 21 saying, “Mr Speaker, there are some areas of our lives in which we can all demonstrate the change for which the people of Ghana have voted: punctuality, sanitation and the care of the environment.”

“Over the years, it has become an acceptable practice that official functions invariably start and close late. We invite people to functions for 9am and start at 10am.”

