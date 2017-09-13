Ntokozo, Ohemaa Mercy, Others For ‘Women In Worship’ Concert

Diana Hamilton

Renowned South African gospel artiste, Ntokozo Mbambo, is set to perform at the maiden edition of an all female worship concert dubbed ‘Women In Worship’, slated for September 24 at the Perez Dome located at the Dzorwulu Junction in Accra at 4:00pm.

The event is being organised by Genet Services, in collaboration with GHOne TV to raise funds for the sensitisation and awareness for women with cervical cancer.

Ntokozo Mbambo, whose zeal for praise and worship has seen her minister across the Africa continent, is a celebrated South African praise and worship singer and songwriter.

The international gospel music artiste who is known for her hit tracks such as ‘Jehovah Is Your Name’ , ‘Dawning Of A New Day’, ‘Because He Lived In Me’ and other popular renditions will be one of the main attractions at the event which is expected to attract a large number personalities, celebrities as well as gospel music fans.

According to the organisers, some respected women of God such as Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah of Royalhouse Chapel, Madam Joyce Aryee of Salt & Light Ministry and Mama Christie Doe Tetteh of Solid Rock Ministry have been invited to grace the event.

The South African gospel artiste will mount the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian artistes such as Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Cynthia McCauley, Becky Bonney, Naa Mercy and Tagoe Sisters.

Coming to Ghana for the second time, Ntokozo Mbambo has ministered as an opening artiste for celebrated gospel artistes like Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, among others.

Having been in the music industry for almost 15 years, she has also travelled abroad to perform her own music on a number of gospel platforms.

She recently travelled to the United States of America (Dr Bill Winston Ministries) and the United Kingdom on various invitations.

Her latest album titled ‘Filled’ was recorded at a sold-out Lyric Theatre Concert in Johannesburg.

The album won awards at the 2013 SAMAs, the 2012 and 2013 Crown Gospel Awards and at the 2013 Africa Gospel Music Awards held in the UK.

Her music style and sound is one that touches one’s body, soul and very being. Reaching across generations, her fresh sounds invoke both praise and worship from the depths of the soul.

By George Clifford Owusu