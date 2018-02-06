NTDs Eradication Project Launched

Sara Pena exchanging the project agreement with Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare

A project to improve the control of buruli ulcer and achieve elimination of leprosy and yaws in 15 endemic districts in Ghana has been launched in Accra.

The ‘Control, Elimination and Eradication of Skin Related Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)’ project will be targeted at enhancing the health of the most vulnerable Ghanaian population while achieving the global elimination of leprosy, eradication of yaws and control of buruli ulcer by 2020.

The project, to be implemented by the Anesvad Foundation, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ministry of Health (MoH), and public health institutions will employ increased allocation of resources, promotion of coordination mechanisms and networks in an integrated approach for early detection, prevention and management.

Officially announcing the start of the project, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director General of the GHS, said 10 out of the 17 globally identified NTDs, including skin-related cases, are endemic in Ghana.

He mentioned that government in its desire to see the eradication of the NTDs from the country has put in place interventions, including the establishment of the NTDs programme to address the high burden of NTD diseases.

“With these efforts, we have made a lot of progress over the years to prevent, early detect and control these conditions… we have eradicated guinea worm, onchocerciasis and lymphatic filariasis,” he said.

Despite the progress made, Dr Nsiah-Asare stated that there are certain diseases that require extra support like buruli ulcer and leprosy.

He said the service will do its best to adhere to the principles in the agreement, hoping that together the parties involved can work to end NTDs in Ghana.

Dr Benedict Okoe Quao, Deputy Project Manager, stressed the need for continuous tackling of morbidities caused by the NTDs, especially for those diseases without a delivery package to protect communities.

He said the project’s targets include the eradication of yaws through the new Morges strategy of periodic active case search involving examination of skin of inhabitants.

“Leprosy is targeted for elimination as a public health problem. Ghana has achieved elimination target but we still reporting high number of new cases in some areas and buruli ulcer is targeted for control,” Dr Quao said.

He added that the approach of early case detection with innovative intensive disease management NTDs which disproportionately infect, affect, inflict and afflict the poorest of our society will be eradicated.

Sara Pena, Anesvad Programme Manager, expressed the commitment of Anesvad in ensuring the project gets successfully executed.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri