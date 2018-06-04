Nsumia Landfill Site Closed Down

Nsumai landfill site

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has said the Nsumia Waste Disposal Site, located in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality off the Accra Nsawam highway has been closed down.

The city authority also said that the Kpone landfill site has also not been in full operation since Saturday, 14 April 2018.

Gilbert Nii Ankrah, head of public affairs, in a statement on Monday, 4 June, said: “In view of this, all refuse trucks directed to Kpone disposal site are experiencing abnormally long queues. The situation has been compounded by the reduction in the already short eight-hour operational period and also not working on Sundays.

“Due to the above reasons, the AMA and the private service providers refuse collection trucks are delayed at the landfill sites hence the backlog of waste being spotted at various locations across the city.

“The Assembly wishes to assure the public that the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is working around the clock to ensure that the landfill sites are fully operational to bring the situation under control.

“As a matter of urgency, the Assembly is calling on the management of the Kpone landfill site to resume its 24-hr operation whilst the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources works on additional landfill sites to serve the region.”

Classfmonline