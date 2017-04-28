NSS Personnel Join War On Galamsey

National service personnel in the country have joined the campaign against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) to protect the country’s water bodies.



The service personnel thronged the principal streets of Koforidua in a procession with anti-galamsey placards as part of their Seventh National Terminal Congress on Friday, 28 April.





Mr Akufo-Addo’s government, led by Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu, launched an aggressive onslaught on illegal small-scale mining right after taking office in January this year.



Since the fight began, over 544 earth-moving equipment have been voluntarily withdrawn from various illegal small-scale mining sites across the country.



To demonstrate his unwavering stance against galamsey, Nana Akufo-Addo has said his government’s fight against it will not be stopped by threats by galamseyers to vote against him in the next elections.





-classfmonline