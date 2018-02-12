NSS Goes Paperless

Mustapha Ussif, (middle) NSS Executive Director

Mustapha Ussif, Acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has said the scheme has strengthened its database in readiness for its online registration and deployment of its process for the 2018/19 service year.

He said at a maiden Tertiary Educational Sector Stakeholders’ conference held for heads of tertiary institutions among others, at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Accra on Friday, that the days of manual registration of personnel were over.

“In the past the NSS, in using the manual process to register students, was confronted with a number of challenges besides the stresses the students experienced; we believe that the digitization process and upgrading of our database will reduce quite a number of the bottlenecks faced by students,” he stated.

Mr Mustapha Ussif said some unscrupulous persons also took advantage of the weak systems at NSS to perpetrate all sorts of fraud, and claimed that the new system is coming with robust security measures.

The NSS boss said the new system would save would-be applicants a lot of time and resources in moving around to do registration, since they would have a one-stop registration.

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, member of the NSS Board, indicated that the strengthening of the NSS database is very timely and coming at a time when it’s most required to enhance public confidence in the work of the scheme.

Dr. Nyarko, who is also the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, said, “Much as the NSS has received much commendation for the new systems, it’s imperative that they do not rest on their oars but keep constant monitoring measures in place that data generated is dependable, accurate for user consumption.”

He explained that dependability of data means that it is reliable and trustworthy and consistent with existing ones, including being meticulous or paying attention to details.

By Solomon Ofori