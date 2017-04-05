Nsawam Prisons Honours Sharubutu

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The Nsawam Prisons Command yesterday honoured the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu when a delegation from the facility called on him at his New Fadama residence yesterday.

According to the Imam of the Nsawam Prisons, Superintendent Muktar Adam, the honour was in recognition of the annual visit the cleric pays the inmates of the facility during Maulud or birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

The delegation was led by the Eastern Regional Commander of Prisons and Deputy Director of Prisons Isaac K. Egyiri, who is also in charge of the Nsawam Prisons.

The cleric was honoured with a lavish citation, which captured his service to humanity as the National Chief Imam of the country.

According to the Nsawam Prison Imam, the citation inscribed on a plague should have been given to the Chief Imam on 25th February 2017 but he could not make it to the facility, hence the presentation yesterday.