Nsawam: Over 20 Students Collapse At St. Martins SHS

More than 20 students of the St. Martins Senior High School at Nsawam in the Eastern region have collapsed on campus.

According to a student, who spoke to StarrFMonline.com, her colleagues collapsed Sunday night during Prep and Monday morning during assembly.

“We were at Prep last night when they were rushed outside but we didn’t take it serious. We were told Some of them had asthma attacks but the rest we don’t know what happened to them before they also collapsed. This morning too, we were at morning assembly when some just fell off and were also rushed in a pickup to the hospital,” she recounted.

A local reporter Kojo Mintah who witnessed the incident on campus said school authorities have refused to comment on the matter.

He said the students have been rushed to the Nsawam government hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The Nsawam Municipal Education Directorate has confirmed the incident but says it is gathering more facts and waiting for doctor’s report on the incident .

The development comes at a time the nation is battling with an outbreak of Influenza H1NI at the Kumasi Academy which has claimed four lives.

On Friday, a male student of the Koforidua SECTEC was also reported to have died of a suspected case of meningitis.

Source: StarrFMonline.com