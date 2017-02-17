NSA Cars Seized …Over Huge Debt

The bank accounts of the National Sports Authority (NSA) have been frozen after one of its creditors obtained a court order in bid to retrieve monies owed it over the past four years.

Starrsportsgh.com has gathered that the NSA is also immersed in a $380,000 judgement debt to be paid to one Litina Travel and Tour and other unnamed creditors.

The travel agency took legal action after a contract it legally won was handed over to another company during the 2015 All Africa Games, according to reports.

Confirming the news, a helpless spokesperson for the Sports Authority, Frederica Mensah-Davies said “these debts have been there in the last four to five years.”

“Unfortunately we’ve not been able to service all those debts for activities that took place since 2013.

“Most of them decided to take us to court and as I speak, our account has been frozen,” she added.

A vehicle belonging to NSA has also been confiscated.

“Two days ago, a court order came and one of our buses had to be taken away. A policeman came with a bailiff and it had to be taken away,” she revealed.