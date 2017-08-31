NRSC, GSA Boards Inaugurated

The Minister congratulating the Board Members

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has inaugurated the reconstituted Boards of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) and the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA).

The members of the NRSC Board are Rev Ishmaila Hansmittson Awudu, Head Pastor ICGC, Yahweh Temple (Chairman), Hajia Halima Yakubu, Inusah Shirazu, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Dora Darkwa Mensah, Joseph Nobel Tetteh, Dorothy Afriyie-Ansah, Ing May Obiri Yeboah, Executive Director NRSC and COP Maxwell Sakipasgo Atingane, Director-General of Police MTTD.

The rest are Oliver Bio, Rev Erasmus Amankwah Addo, George Fausta Baffoe, David Kwasi Agyeman, Ing. Francis Kwaku Afukaar, Kwasi Agyeman Busia, DVLA boss, Victor Obeng-Adiyah, Alexander Kweku Krah and George Baffour Owusu Afriyie.

Stella Wilson Agyapong, CEO, Kencity Media is the chairperson of the GSA Board.

The members are Clement Osei Amoako, Linda Dennis Boateng, Rev. Dr. George Dowson-Amoah, Dr. Kwame Asamoah Adam, Prince Douglas Asamany, and Mrs. Evelyn Addei Sarpong.

The rest are Abraham Binapadam Jawol, Dr. Kwame Mensah-Abroampah, Naana Eyiah, Patrick Amos Poku, Doreen Panyin Annan, Ing. Michael Adjei Anyetei and Benonita Bismarck.

Mr Asiamah indicated that the GSA, which was formerly known as the Ghana Shippers Council, was established in 1974 by NRCD 254 with a core mandate to protect and promote the interests of shippers.

The NRSC, on the other hand, was established by the NRSC Act 1999(Act 567) with the objective of developing, coordinating and promoting road safety in Ghana.

The Minister reiterated that President Akufo-Addo intends to enhance the movement of goods and people in the country.

He therefore charged the Board members to collaborate with their respective management to attain their objectives.

Mr. Ofori Asiamah urged the GSA board to work assiduously at the Boankra Inland Port project, which according to him, is very high on government’s agenda.

Speaking on road safety in the country, the minister expressed worry about the provisional statistics of road traffic crashes for the first and second quarters of this year.

The Minister accordingly tasked the new board to equally work tirelessly to reverse the trend.

The Executive Chairman for State Enterprises Commission (SEC) Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who congratulated the new board members, urged them to solve the challenges.

He mentioned that SEC would organize a training programme to further equip them for the job.

The Board Chairman for the NRSC, Rev. Ishmaila Hasmittson Awudu, on his part, gave assurance that they would make efforts to support management to ensure safety on the country’s roads.

Mrs. Stella Wilson Agyapong said members of the GSA Board would collaborate with stakeholders and management to help the President achieve his aims.

By Solomon Ofori