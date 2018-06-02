NR Police Command Bids Farewell To Commander

DCOP Adusei Sarpong

The Northern Regional Police command has bid farewell to the Regional Commander, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong at a short but colorful ceremony in Tamale.

DCOP Adusei Sarpong who took over as the commander of the region from DCOP Ken Yeboah a year ago, has been replaced by DCOP Timothy Yoosa Bonga.

DCOP Adusei Sarpong takes office as the Director General of Legal Affairs and Prosecutions of the Ghana Police Service at the National Headquarters in Accra.

Under his watch, DCOP Adusei Sarpong together with his team, helped to fight crime within the Tamale Metropolis and the entire region significantly.

Although his reign chalked a lot of successes, it was also coupled with some challenges; such as the infamous Military-Police unrest which he described as regrettable.

The outgoing Regional Commander entreated officers in the region to persist in the improvement and sustenance of good working relations between the police and the military in the interest of national security.

He further charged them to take issues of discipline, particularly, among personnel, seriously and said the police administration was determined to crack the whip where necessary.

DCOP Adusei Sarpong also called for total support for the incoming commander DCOP Bonga and said they should always maintain the cordial relationship they have with the public.

For his part, the incoming Commander, DCOP Bonga, reiterated the need for discipline among personnel as well as restoration of public confidence in the Police Service.

DCOP Bonga also congratulated the outgoing regional commander for the good work done and assured that, he will build on the foundation laid by him, and help to improve security and safety in the Tamale Metropolis and the Northern Region at large.

The farewell and change of command took place at the forecourt of the Regional Police headquarters, Tamale.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale