NR Minister Visits Flood Areas

Salifu Sa-eed

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed, who assessed the extent of damage caused by floods in the air together with officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has called on development partners, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), corporate organizations, philanthropists and the general public to help government to provide relief items to the affected people.

According to him, dams and water storage facilities should be built to store water from the Bagre Dam.

“The water should be treated, stored and supplied to the region during the dry season, he added.

The Minister reiterated government’s commitment to assisting people affected by the floods, stating that more relief items would be supplied to them soon to enable them get back on their feet.

He also cautioned property owners against building along the banks of rivers, as well as low-lying and water lodged areas.

The Minister also appealed to chiefs not to sell or lease lands near banks of rivers.

Some districts in the Northern Region have been adversely affected by floods, especially the Saboba District in the Northern Region.

Roads linking the affected communities to the regional capital have been washed away by the floods, affecting the movement of people.

The situation is expected to affect education, as schools are due to reopen in the coming days.

Some students from the affected areas said the situation would negatively affect academic performance.

“School resumes next week, and considering the effects of the rains on our roads, I will not be able to join my colleagues; we’re unable to cross to the other side because there is no means of transport,” she added.

Acres of farmlands and crops have all been destroyed by the floods.

Checks by the paper revealed that the roads in the Saboba District which were awarded on contract some years ago have not been completed.

Residents, therefore, called on government, NGOs, philanthropists and the general public to immediately come to their aid.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale