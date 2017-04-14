N/R: Clashes In Chereponi, Two Injured, Several Houses Torched

Renewed violence has erupted in Bumbruriga, in the eastern part of the Northern region in the Chereponi District between Chokosis and Bimobas.

It is unclear what triggered the bloody clashes Friday morning but a Chokosi resident told Starr News their houses were raided with guns and spears Friday Dawn while they were still sleeping.

According to Starr News’s Northern regional correspondent, Eliasu Tanko, two persons are reportedly injured while over six communities have been completely torched.

Police in the area has confirmed that the situation is out of control have informed the divisional command in Yendi for support.

Two people were butchered in February last year when the two tribes fought over right to fishing in the Kpembi river, a water source of the Oti river.

The Chereponi Police commander ASP Henry Amankwah confirmed the incident and said police picked signals of possible violence two months ago.

According to him, it is likely to be a reprisal attack of last year’s incident where many Bimoaba communities were burnt down.

ASP Amankwah added that reinforcement from Yendi were in the communities where residents have fled to neighboring Togo.

The Bumburiga community is about 18km away from Cherepon, the district capital and a walking distance to Togo. The major settlers are the Bimobas and Chokosis. The people are more into fish business because of Kpempi river that has it water head to the River Oti.

