NPP Youth Congratulates New NUGS Executives

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) for successfully holding its 51st Congress to elect new executives to lead the union for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organiser of the NPP, in a press statement, reminded the new executives of the Herculean task that lies ahead of them in an ever changing environment.

The union has a large number of students never witnessed before in the history of student leadership in the country due to the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy by the NPP government, according to the statement.

The statement urged the executives to exhibit good leadership to promote the interest of several thousands of students.

“The new leadership should constructively criticise government when need be, likewise we expect you to commend government when and where necessary,” it said.

Mr Awuku also pledged to work with the new NUGS executives to find long-term solutions to challenges in the educational sector.

This year’s congress saw the election of 10 national officers.

They are Oheneba Elisha Essumang aka Bohyeba, President; Mercy Asamani, General Secretary; Dominic Matasa K. Blay, Press and Information Secretary; John Charway, Coordinating Secretary; and Omama Kojo Frimpong, Treasurer.

The rest are Emmanuel Tabil Jnr, Financial Controller; Joseline Arthur, Women’s Commissioner; Eric Opoku Mensah, Projects and Programmes Secretary; Eunice Foriwaa Bempong, International Relations Secretary and Afriyie Osei Owusu, Education and Democratization Secretary.

By Gibril Abdul Razak