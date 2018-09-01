NPP Woman Blasts Ayariga Over Attack On GNA Reporter

Hassan Ayariga

The 2016 parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bawku Central Constituency, Gabiana Agbanwa Abugri, has condemned the attack on Jerry Azanduna of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by a group of men affiliated to the Founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga.

She completely condemned the attack and called for the prosecution of the perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others who intend to hide behind politics to commit crime.

Gabiana Agbanwa urged all politicians to be law-abiding and encourage their followers to also conform to the laws of the country at all times and respect the role played by media practitioners in Ghana.

She wished the injured journalist speedy recovery to enable him continue to offer his invaluable services to mother Ghana and called on the Ghana Police Service to protect all law-abiding citizens.

Ms Agbanwa, in a press statement to condemn the attack launched by some men identified as members of the All People’s Congress (APC), said Hassan Ayariga should have simply issued a rejoinder instead of his outburst in the media.

“If I were Hassan Ayariga, I would rather have applauded the journalist for such a publication rather than subject him to severe beatings. For me, the journalist rather sought to caution politicians to be security conscious in their movements.”

The Police have stated that they would not shield anyone found culpable after the investigations.

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga