NPP Vice Chair Aspirants Vetted

SEVEN aspirants vying for the three positions of National Vice Chairperson in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) successfully went through vetting at the party’s headquarters on Thursday.

Fredrick Fredua Antoh, Ken-Wuud Nuworsu, George Isaac Amoo and Agnes Asangalisa Chigabtia are all in the race for the three positions of first, second and third National Vice Chairpersons of the NPP.

Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong, Rita Talata Asobayire and Michael Omari Wadie are the other aspirants for the positions.

Some aspirants after the vetting spoke to the media on what they intend to do when elected into office by the delegates later next month in Koforidua.

Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong used the opportunity to inform the delegates that unlike previous years when delegates had the opportunity to vote for more than one candidate in the vice chairperson portfolio, this year would only afford delegates just one chance.

She thus pleaded with her supporters and all delegates not to entertain the thoughts of voting for two or three people and that they should go and “vote for just one person, and that is Vida Agyekum Acheampong”.

Former National Women’s Organizer for the NPP, Rita Talata Asobayire, who is also contesting for the position of Vice Chairperson, expressed optimism over her candidature.

She said she is coming to be a slave and work for the delegates and all members of the party.

“I am not coming to be a lord over them. I am coming to be a slave and work for them. I’ve gone round almost all constituencies and I know what is going on there. So I am bringing a new change into the life of the NPP” she said.

She indicated that when voted into office she would work to generate more income for the party so that members of the party can feel comfortable.

Ms Chigabatia also spoke about working closely with the youths and women of the party.

“I am going to work closely with the Youth Organizer and all youths of the party as a mother because without the youths there is no future”, she indicated.

“And the Women’s Organizer too, I am going to work closely with her. Because when women are empowered, homes are empowered”, she added.

George Isaac Amoo, who is also standing for the position of National Vice Chairperson of the NPP, said the party needs a new set of leaders that can manage the party professionally so to allow the government to have its peace of mind to administer the country effectively.

“The ultimate is that we need a new badge of national leaders that can manage and administer the party in collaboration with the government led by the president so that the government can have its peace of mind to enable them roll out good policies that will inure to the benefit of the good people of Ghana”, he stressed.

Aspirants vying for the position of Chairman will be facing the panel as vetting of candidates ends today.

BY: Nii Adjei Mensahfio