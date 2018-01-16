NPP Unveils Reviewed Constitution

John Boadu unveiles the reviewed constitution

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday, 16 January 2018, unveiled the party’s reviewed constitution in Accra.



The NPP, in a bid to strengthen its constitution for better administration of party, held series of delegates’ conferences last year to solicit views from party members.



The party, on 17 December 2017, held an extraordinary delegates’ conference in Kumasi to consider all proposals and deliberate on the amendment of the constitution.



Acting General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, who unveiled the reviewed constitution, said it paves the way for the commencement of internal elections in the party, from 17 January, 2018.



According to him, the amendment process was a huge success and admonished party members to consider the new constitution as they embark on their internal elections.

-ClassFMonline.com



