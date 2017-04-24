NPP Suspends Kumawu Chairman

Some members of the Ashanti Regional NPP Disciplinary Committee after suspending the Kumawu chairman of the party on Saturday

The Kumawu Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joseph Danso, has been suspended indefinitely from the party.

The Ashanti Regional Disciplinary Committee of the NPP, chaired by Dr. Kwame Amaoko Tuffuor, found him guilty of misconduct on Saturday.

The party ordered Charles Atakorah, the First Vice Chairman of the NPP at Kumawu, to act as the constituency chairman henceforth.

Mr. Danso was captured on tape threatening to cause mayhem at Kumawu if President Akufo-Addo does not select a DCE of his choice.

He is also alleged to have passed unsavoury comments, which seemed to have brought the office of the president into disrepute.

Mr. Danso, who was at the NPP regional office with his lawyer and supporters on Saturday, said the voice on the tape was not his.

The Disciplinary Committee, which heard the case on several occasions and listened to the tape several times, did not take Mr. Danso’s excuse.

Dr. Amoako Tuffuor charged the NPP MP in the constituency and party executives to support the acting chairman to properly steer the affairs of the party.

He tasked Mr. Danso to produce the right tape, which would clear him of the charges.

“We are humans so we can err any time, so if he accepts his guilt and apologize, certainly we can reduce his punishment,” he told DAILY GUIDE.

He said Mr. Danso’s continuous denial of the voice on the tape meant that he had not regretted his action.

Dr. Amoako Tuffuor stated that the NPP is a political party that upholds discipline among its members and would not tolerate any misconduct.

He said under no circumstance should any party member openly oppose President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Mr. Danso deserves severe punishment for his rudeness, urging other party members to take a cue from it.

He stated that the party would not hesitate to sanction any party member that would disobey the president.

Other members of the disciplinary committee were Henry Osei Kwabena, Ms Atiemo, Mrs. Prempeh, Yaw Amankwa and Serwah Derkye.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi