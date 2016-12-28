npp-supporters-chase-out-party-members

Adjei Darko being escorted by the security (in white attire)

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region last Saturday prevented some known party leaders from welcoming the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the region.

Chief among them is former Minister of Local Government during erstwhile Kufour administration Adjei Darko, who was heckled at the venue by the party’s supporters.

The supporters started their agitation during the introduction of some regional executives of the party, who were at the premises of the regional house of chiefs to welcome Nana Addo to the region.

The former minister became jittery owing to the events.

He thought coming out with Nana Addo would save him, but the supporters surged towards him only to be restrained by the police and some army officers, who escorted him to his car.

DAILY GUIDE also learnt that a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani was also heckled when he arrived at the venue but quickly ran away.

The paper’s investigations revealed the supporters took the action because they believed those party leaders hampered efforts by Nana Addo to win the elections and also supported an independent parliamentary candidate in the area.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com