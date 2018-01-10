NPP Sets Up Three-Man Committee To Probe Recent Comments By Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party has set up a 3-man committee to look into recent comments made by suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.

Kwabena Agyapong was suspended by the party in 2015, together with then National Chairman, Paul Afoko and Vice chairman, Sammy Crabbe.

The suspensions followed a series of petitions brought forth by some NPP members who accused the officials of engaging in actions that undermined the party’s political fortunes.

Kwabena Agyapong, unlike, Mr. Afoko and Sammy Crabbe, did not challenge the decision in court. But recently, in separate media interviews, he has questioned the resolution by the NPP’s National Executive Committee.

At the party’s recent extraordinary delegates congress in Kumasi, for example, he told journalists that, his suspension was unconstitutional.

“Two years is too long a time for the General Secretary to be on suspension. Our constitution does not provide for that,” he argued.

It appears the hierarchy of the governing party is not entirely enthused about his comments.

3news has learnt that the NPP National Council has tasked three top members: Peter Mac Manu, 2016 campaign manager; Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary; and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament, to probe his recent outbursts.

Sources within the party told 3news’ political correspondent, Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah that, “his comments is a source of great worry to the party as it undermines the authority of the body which took that decision, which is NEC.”

Well placed sources tell 3news, additionally that, the three man team has been tasked to among others make recommendations on how the party should handle the matter and also issue an appropriate public statement on the issue.

Information from multiple sources, familiar with the Monday National Council meeting of the NPP say the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako moved a motion for the outright suspension of Kwabena Agyapong. Although the motion did not get the needed backing, it is understood that President Akufo-Addo, who was present there, also expressed disquiet about kwabena Agyapong, a trained engineer’s public commentary.

Efforts to reach Mr Kwabena Agyapong or persons close to him for a reaction to this development proved futile.

However, this is also coming at a time when well-placed sources within his camp had confirmed to 3news that he will certainly contest the General Secretary slot, should the party open nominations in the next couple of months.

Source: 3news.com